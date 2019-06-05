Emirates Launches World’s Shortest A380 Route

Photo: Emirates

Muscat Airport is set to receive Airbus A380s after Emirates announced it is to use the super jumbo on two of its three routes from Dubai effective July 1. The upgrading of the carrier’s EK862/3 and EK864/5 services creates the world’s shortest A380 route, with aircraft flying just 211 miles (340km) between the two cities.

Sheikh Aimen bin Ahmed Al Hosni, CEO of Oman Airports said: “Muscat International Airport has demonstrated its readiness for this extraordinary event, and the arrival of these scheduled flights for this giant aircraft is a gain to prove the large airport capacity to accommodate an aircraft of this size.”

Aircraft operating the hop from the UAE to Oman will be configured with a three class interior, incorporating 14 First Class suites as well as seating for 76 in Business and 429 in Economy.

Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, Emirates’ divisional senior vice president commercial operations centre, said: “Oman is an important destination for Emirates, and we will continue to look at ways to grow our operations in the market to best serve our customers. We thank Muscat International Airport and the government authorities for their support in making the A380 double daily operations happen.”

While the route is currently served by a thrice daily Boeing 777-300ER operation, an A380 has previously connected the two cities – Emirates having used the super jumbo on a one-off service to celebrate 25 years of operations to Oman on July 1, 2018. The airline stated that using the type on Dubai-Muscat connections “demonstrate the airline’s agile approach to fleet deployment and its commitment to providing an enhanced on-board experience for its passengers”.