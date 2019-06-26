Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

EVA Air Receives First 787-10

Published: June 26th, 2019

Photo: Boeing

 

Privately owned Taiwanese airline EVA Air has taken delivery of its first of 20 Boeing 787-10s. The aircraft, B17801 (c/n 63510), was handed over on June 20 at the US manufacturer’s North Charleston facility and will join four 787-9s already flying in its fleet. EVA Air’s new 787-10s will be configured to carry 342 passengers in a two-class layout, with 34 seats in Royal Laurel (business class) and 308 in economy.

Steve Lin, chairman of EVA Air, said: “The Dreamliner has become the flagship of our fleet and we will leverage the aeroplane’s unrivalled fuel efficiency, reliability and size to operate across our high-density markets in Asia. The aircraft offers around 15% more cabin space and cargo capacity compared to our 787-9s and this added capability will allow us to explore new opportunities for future growth in the emerging markets within Asia Pacific.”

The new aircraft are being added to the carrier’s agreement with Boeing Global Services’ covering a suite of digital solutions, including Maintenance Performance Toolbox, aircraft health management and Jeppesen FliteDeck Pro electronic flight bag tools, all of which continue to help the airline drive efficiency and improve performance across its Dreamliner fleet. Also, as a customer of Boeing’s component services programme, EVA Air has convenient access to a global support network with high-value rotatable parts, components and line replaceable units.

