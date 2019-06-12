JetBlue Reveals Plans for Longest Route

Photo: JetBlue

US carrier JetBlue has announced details for a new service linking its New York/JFK hub with Ecuador. The first rotation from the Big Apple to Guayaquil/José Joaquín de Olmedo is due on December 5, operating a daily nonstop rotation.

Once launched, it will represent the longest route in the JetBlue network by a margin of more than 200 nautical miles. The carrier’s new Airbus A321neo has been rostered to operate the service and will feature Collins Meridian seating and the Thales AVANT IFE system.

In recent years, JetBlue has steadily expanded its presence in the region. Guayaquil is the second city in Ecuador served by the US carrier and its sixth city in South America overall. The airline first launched daily service between Fort Lauderdale and the Ecuadorian capital Quito in 2016 with connections from Florida to Guayaquil launched in February this year.

Andrea Lusso, director route planning, JetBlue said: “Today, the existing New York-Guayaquil market suffers from high fares and limited service choices. Broadening our service in Guayaquil will also help us grow our network and will introduce yet another incredible destination for JetBlue customers in New York while also expanding JetBlue’s international footprint.”

The new service will bring direct competition to LATAM Ecuador, which already operates flights between Guayaquil and JFK.

While the news represents a milestone for the company, it is unlikely to hold the accolade of ‘longest route’ for more than a couple of years, as JetBlue plans to launch nonstop flights between the US East Coast and London from 2021, using A321LR examples.