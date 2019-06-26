Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Lufthansa Opens Newcastle Route

Published: June 26th, 2019

Photo: Newcastle Airport

 

Newcastle is set to become Lufthansa’s seventh UK destination with a six-times weekly service to the city beginning February 3, 2020. The new route, to be flown by Airbus A320 Family equipment, is the carrier’s first link with Tyneside and complements the Düsseldorf connection provided by its Eurowings subsidiary.

The Munich rotation is to operate daily except for Saturday and will offer onward flights to 140 destinations in 46 countries from Lufthansa’s Bavaria hub. Both airline and airport are confident of the new route’s success as Germany is currently the North East’s largest inbound tourism market while Munich is the country’s second most visited city.

