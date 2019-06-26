Lufthansa Opens Newcastle Route

Photo: Newcastle Airport

Newcastle is set to become Lufthansa’s seventh UK destination with a six-times weekly service to the city beginning February 3, 2020. The new route, to be flown by Airbus A320 Family equipment, is the carrier’s first link with Tyneside and complements the Düsseldorf connection provided by its Eurowings subsidiary.

We're delighted to announce @lufthansa will commence direct flights to Munich from NCL in February 2020!

The Munich rotation is to operate daily except for Saturday and will offer onward flights to 140 destinations in 46 countries from Lufthansa’s Bavaria hub. Both airline and airport are confident of the new route’s success as Germany is currently the North East’s largest inbound tourism market while Munich is the country’s second most visited city.