Mitsubishi Renames the MRJ

Photo: The SpaceJet family will initially consist of two aircraft, the M90 (previously known by the development designation of MRJ90) and an all-new family member, the M100, which the company said, will offer a new standard in regional air travel. (Photo Mitsubishi Aircraft)

Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation’s delayed regional aircraft programme has received a much-needed boost as well as a new name to the SpaceJet family of aircraft. Initially, the programme will consist of two aircraft, the M90 (previously known by the development designation of MRJ90) and an all-new family member, the M100, which the company said, will offer a new standard in regional air travel.

The M100 is targeting double-digit performance enhancements and will have, Mitsubishi said, the lowest operating costs of any aircraft in its class. It will feature the widest and tallest cabin, fitted with the latest seat design as well as having large overhead bin capacity – offering one roller bag per passenger, thus eliminating the need for gate-checks. This latest variant has evolved from a concept study for the now cancelled MRJ70 and is perfectly matched to the US and global markets alike. For the US market, the jet is optimised to be scope clause compliant in the 65-76 seat, three-class configuration, but also have the flexibility for up to 88 seats in a single class layout for other global markets.

Hisakazu Mizutani, president, Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation, said: “The Mitsubishi SpaceJet family represents our plan to redefine the business of regional air travel. This is a commercial segment where we see great opportunities. As we prepare for entry-into-service for the M90, we are also announcing the M100 – the result of our research and development during the past few years and the answer to the regional market’s future needs.”

Speaking to journalists at this week’s Paris Air Show, Alex Bellamy, chief development officer at Mitsubishi Aircraft said the revitalised programme was a paradigm shift for the regional aircraft market. The M90 and M100 will be hitting a “sweet spot” in the market as older aircraft such as the BAE Systems Avro RJ family, Fokker 50 and 100 as well as earlier versions of Bombardier’s CRJ series and Embraer E-Jets are set for replacement, and this is where the Japanese manufacturer believes it has stolen a march on its competitors.

The company was also buoyed by the announcement that a prospective, at this stage undisclosed, North American customer had entered into a memorandum of understanding to commence formal negotiations for 15 SpaceJet M100s with deliveries set to start in 2024.