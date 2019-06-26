Mitsubishi to Acquire CRJ Programme

Photo: Bombardier

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and Bombardier have entered into a definitive agreement that will see the Japanese conglomerate buying the Canadian manufacturer’s regional jet programme for $550m, plus the assumption of liabilities of approximately $200m. Under the terms of the deal, which was signed on June 25, MHI will secure the maintenance, support, refurbishment, market and sales activities for the CRJ Series, including related services and support network located in Montréal and Toronto and the services centres in Bridgeport, West Virginia and Tucson, Arizona, as well as the type certificates.

Seiji Izumisawa, president and CEO of MHI, said: “As we outlined at the recent Paris Air Show we are working hard to ensure that we provide new profit potential for airlines and set new standards for passenger experience. This transaction represents one of the most important steps in our strategic journey to build a strong, global aviation capability. In combination with our existing infrastructure and resources in Japan, Canada and elsewhere, we are confident that this represents one effective strategy that will contribute to the future success of the Mitsubishi SpaceJet family.”

Alain Bellemare, president and CEO of Bombardier added: “We are pleased to announce this agreement which represents the completion of Bombardier’s aerospace transformation. We are confident that MHI’s acquisition is the best solution for airline customers, employees and shareholders. With our aerospace transformation now behind us, we have a clear path forward and a powerful vision for the future. Our focus is on two strong growth pillars: Bombardier Transportation, our global rail business and Bombardier Aviation, a world-class business jet franchise.”

The CRJ production facility in Mirabel, Québec will remain with Bombardier and it will continue to supply components and spare parts as well as assembling the current aircraft backlog on behalf of MHI. CRJ production is expected to conclude during the second half of 2020, following the delivery of the current backlog aircraft.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, with both parties expecting to close the deal during the first half of 2020.