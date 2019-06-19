ATR Secures Major Orders

Photo: Franco/Italian turboprop manufacturer, ATR secured 75 new orders including commitments for its new ATR 42-600S – the Short Take Off and Landing (STOL) variant - at this year's Paris Air Show. (Photo ATR)

At this week’s 53rd International Paris Air Show, Franco/Italian turboprop manufacturer, ATR secured 75 new orders including commitments for its new ATR 42-600S – the Short Take Off and Landing (STOL) variant. These latest contracts are valued at $1.7bn, with the company confirming it is well on track to achieve its order target set for 2019.

On day two of the biennial event ATR revealed that regional aircraft leasing specialist Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) had signed a letter of intent for 35 firm ATR -600s, with options for 35 more plus purchase rights for another 30, in a deal valued at more than $2bn. Deliveries of the initial 35 aircraft are due to start in 2020 and will run through to 2025, a schedule that NAC said, is optimised to ensure that market demand is best satisfied over the five-year period.

While the commitment from NAC is significant for increasing the company’s order backlog, equally important for the company is the announcement of three launch customers – Air Tahiti (2), Elix Aviation Capital (10) and one undisclosed (5) – for 17 examples of its proposed 42-600S variant that is optimised to take-off from and land on runways that are as short as 2,625ft (800m). ATR said it was finalising the process for the official launch of this variant but had received authorisation to take orders, subject to final confirmation for launch from its board of directors, which is expected before the end of this year.

Stefano Bortoli, chief executive officer of ATR commented: “This is a remarkable proof of confidence for ATR and excellent news for the communities who will benefit from improved connectivity. It also shows how the purpose of ATR to connect communities in a sustainable manner is delivering value to our customers. With continuous product improvement such as our 72-600F freighter and the new 42-600S STOL version, we aim to keep ATR at the forefront of regional aviation.”