Swedavia’s Green Credentials

Photo: Driving efforts to transform the air transport industry’s efforts to tackle climate change, Swedavia is refuelling aircraft at several of its airport’s, including Stockholm/Arlanda with bio jet fuel over a few days in early June. (Photo Swedavia/Stina Sandsjö)

Swedavia, the Swedish airport operator, is driving efforts to transform the air transport industry’s efforts to tackle climate change, by refuelling aircraft at several of its airport’s, including Stockholm/Arlanda with bio jet fuel over a few days in early June. These facilities are some of the first in the world to use biofuel, which reduces emissions of fossil carbon dioxide by up to 80% compared to traditional jet fuel.

This is the latest step in the company’s strategy that aims for fossil-free Swedish air travel by 2045. For the last four years, Swedavia has purchased biofuel covering the amount used for its own business air travel, equivalent to about 450 tonnes. This figure corresponds to the carbon dioxide emissions from roughly 1,500 round-trip flights between Stockholm and New York or 10,000 round-trip flights between Stockholm and Luleå.

The company reports that this year the bio jet fuel is being made from used cooking oil from Finnish producer Neste. The biofuel is mixed 36-64% with traditional jet fuel and will be delivered to Stockholm/Arlanda, Malmö, Umeå Göteborg/Landvetter and Åre-Östersund airports.

Jonas Avrahamsson, president and CEO of Swedavia, said: “It is already possible to fly sustainably today, thanks to bio jet fuel. But the quantities produced are far too limited and the fuel is too expensive. Investment in large-scale biofuel production and well-functioning policy that can drive the necessary transformation to fossil-free air travel are therefore needed.”

Swedavia’s strategy calls for 5% of all jet fuel used for refuelling at Swedish airports to be fossil-free by 2025, while it actively works to reduce carbon dioxide from its own operations. It is confident that all ten of its airports will have zero emissions from their own operations by next year, through investments in biofuel and the electrification of ground vehicles.