Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Continue
Home News TAROM Orders Nine ATR 72-600s

TAROM Orders Nine ATR 72-600s

Published: June 26th, 2019

Photo: ATR

 

TAROM has agreed to take nine ATR 72-600s on lease from Nordic Aviation Capital. The new aircraft are to replace seven ATR 42-500s and a pair of ATR 72-500s, enabling the Romanian carrier to offer an additional 330,000 seats annually.

Deliveries of the new Franco-Italian turboprops are scheduled to begin in October, with a full complement due to have been handed over by 2021. TAROM is a long-standing customer, having first received an ATR aircraft in December 1996. It has been very successful in using ATRs throughout its domestic network to compete with low cost carriers, benefitting from up to 40% less fuel burn compared with regional jets.

This upgrade will ensure that the airline is equipped with the latest generation of turboprops burning 40% less fuel and emitting 40% less CO2 than regional jets.

The carrier’s CEO, Madalina Mezei said: “We have selected ATR after a comprehensive review of competing aircraft, with the ATR 72-600s demonstrating they are the best aircraft to meet our ambitious targets regarding efficiency, modern technology and environmental responsibility. [We] will be able to develop new routes and increase frequency and seat availability, whilst introducing the highest levels of comfort and the latest technology into our domestic network.”

Stefano Bortoli, ATR CEO, added: “TAROM is among Europe’s most experienced ATR operators. We are proud to see this long-time customer renew its partnership with the ATR 72-600.”

Posted in News Tagged with: , , ,

KEY PUBLISHING TITLES

General Information

NEVER MISS AN ISSUE...

Our Instant Issue Service sends you an email whenever a new issue of Airliner World is out. SAVE ON QUEUES - FREE P&P

AVIATION FORUM

SHOP