Virgin Atlantic Selects A330neo as Fleet Overhaul Continues

Virgin Atlantic has become the first UK carrier to order the Airbus A330neo. The deal, signed at the Paris Air Show is for a total of 14 of the -900 variant, comprising of eight directly from Airbus and an additional six on lease from Air Lease Corporation (ALC). The transaction also offers options on an additional six examples. It is the latest move in a fleet transformation programme which will see 100% of Virgin Atlantic’s aircraft replaced within a ten-year period.

Shai Weiss, Virgin Atlantic CEO and Guillaume Faury, Airbus CEO were both in attendance to mark the order, which is valued at $4.1bn at list prices.

Reacting to the deal, Weiss said: “2019 marks a return to growth for Virgin Atlantic as we strive to become the most loved travel company and the nation’s second flag carrier at an expanded Heathrow. A fundamental part of our strategy is collaboration with partners and our announcement today with Airbus and Rolls-Royce, following the launch of our A350-1000 this summer, takes our partnership to the next level.”

With the upcoming deliveries due to replace Virgin’s older A330ceo aircraft, Weiss also stressed the economic and environmental benefits of the new type. He noted that upon acceptance of all 14 neos, the airline’s average fleet age will be just five years – a figure which is currently impacted by the firm’s ageing A340-600s and Boeing 747s. “The acquisition will play a pivotal role in our fleet transformation and it is testament to our sustainability commitment; by 2024, we will have improved the fuel efficiency of our aircraft by 32%,” noted the CEO.

Virgin’s new examples are powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines and feature increased wing span and A350 XWB-inspired Sharklets.

Airbus estimates that the new generation A330s reduce fuel consumption by 25% per seat versus competitors’ older models, with a 13% improvement compared to the A330-300s that they are due to replace. Other highlights include an increased range up to 1,500nm (2,778km) when compared to the majority of A330s currently in operation and a 50% reduction in airport noise contour. The commonality between the A350 and A330neo is also likely to have played a factor for Virgin, with Weiss also stating that Delta Air Lines – who own 49% of Virgin Atlantic – assisted in the firm reaching its decision.

Also in attendance at the signing was Chris Cholerton, Rolls Royce president – civil aerospace, who commented: “We are deeply honoured to power the A330neo, which is already becoming an aircraft of choice for prominent carriers such as Virgin Atlantic. We are also extremely proud that the Trent 7000 will be the fifth Trent variant operated by Virgin Atlantic – this is the power of the Trent family of engines.”

The new jets will offer Virgin’s usual three cabin classes: Upper Class, Premium and our three tiers of Economy; Delight, Classic and Light. The airline has also revealed that the A330neos will operate on both business and leisure routes and be based at London/Heathrow, London/Gatwick and Manchester. Deliveries are due to begin in September 2021 and run until 2024.