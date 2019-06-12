Western Sydney Airport Takes Off

Photo: Qantas and Virgin Australia have signed a memorandum of understanding to provide insights into the design and planning for the new Western Sydney International (Nancy Bird Walton) Airport. (Photo Western Sydney Airport)

Two of Australia’s largest airline groups, the Qantas and Virgin Australia have signed memorandum of understanding to provide insights into the design and planning for the new Western Sydney International (Nancy Bird Walton) Airport. The groups will also conduct early discussions around future Qantas, Jetstar, Virgin Australia and Tigerair services using the facility.

Graham Millett, Western Sydney Airport CEO, said: “The MoU is a tremendous vote of confidence in the new international airport from Australia’s airlines. The insights we’ll gain from working with them will help us build an airport that people will love using. Australian airlines have long been advocates of Western Sydney gaining its own airport and we look forward to working with them as we offer more jobs and opportunities to the region.”

The MoU will see all parties collaborating on a range of elements including passenger terminal design and boarding processes, technology and innovations opportunities particularly around baggage handling, security and customer services. They will also look at airport access, train stations, parking and rideshare facilities, airfreight and cargo handling as well as sustainability, including resource reuse and recycling.

Alan Joyce, Qantas Group CEO, said: “Western Sydney International is an important part of Australia’s aviation future. Given the size and significance of New South Wales to the national economy, a second airport is exactly what we need to keep growing. The potential is huge. It’s not often you get to help design an airport from scratch, so we’re really pleased to be part of it. This is a chance to create a great experience for passengers and a high level of efficiency for airlines, which helps us keep fares lower.”

Paul Scurrah, Virgin Australia Group CEO and managing director, added: “This MoU is a great example of industry partners working together to help shape the best travel experiences. Western Sydney has the unique opportunity to build a new airport from the ground up to meet the evolving needs of future passengers.”