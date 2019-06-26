WestJet Link Marks Successful First Year

WestJet’s regional affiliate WestJet Link is celebrating carrying almost 200,000 passengers in its first year of operation. The service connects five cities in British Columbia and Alberta with its home and largest hub in Calgary through a capacity purchase agreement with privately-owned Pacific Coastal Airlines. The company rosters a fleet of WestJet-branded 34-seat Saab 340B aircraft for the popular connections.

In just twelve months, the service has operated more than 7,000 flights and flown 195,000 guests on routes to Cranbrook/Canadian Rockies, Lethbridge, Lloydminster, Medicine Hat and Prince George.

Brian Znotins, WestJet vice-president of network planning and alliances commented: “WestJet Link is working the way it was designed; to give guests convenient access to the WestJet network along with a caring experience from start to finish.”

WestJet’s ongoing pivot to a more upmarket position is reflected in the configuration of the Saab examples, with each offering six premium seats at the front of the aircraft.

The Link brand has been able to leverage WestJet’s wider growth from its Alberta hub, which comprises 975 flights each week to 67 non-stop destinations.