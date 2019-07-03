Air Tanzania’s Historic Return to Johannesburg

Photo: Airbus

After a hiatus of more than ten years, Air Tanzania has celebrated the re-launch of services between South Africa and the East African nation. The first of the new flights between Dar es Salaam/Julius Nyerere and Johannesburg /O. R. Tambo took place on June 28, kicking off a four-times weekly operation between the two cities.

Scheduled to fly on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Air Tanzania is rostering two aircraft types on the route; a Boeing 787 Dreamliner with 240 seats and an Airbus A220 with 120 seats. The outbound flights to South Africa will depart from the Tanzanian capital at 10.30am and arrive in South Africa at 12.45pm. The return legs are due to leave at 2.30pm and arrive back in Tanzania at 6.35pm local time.

Ladislaus Matindi, managing director of Air Tanzania commented: “We have listened to our passenger requests to have direct flights to Johannesburg and believe that this will also offer more travel opportunities for South Africans. Tanzania is in an increasingly popular destination within Africa and we believe greater connectivity will encourage more South Africans to visit our country. For us, this new route is a significant entry to the southern African market and we are confident of being able to grow further around the region.”

It is estimated that around 48,000 South African business and adventure travellers visit Tanzania each year, a figure the carrier will be hoping to boost with the launch of the new service.

Bongiwe Pityi-Vokwana, general manager of O.R Tambo International Airport added: “We are delighted to welcome Air Tanzania, particularly as increasing mobility between African countries is essential to economic development. The successful implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, signed by 44 African countries last year, requires greater movement and trade among African countries. We therefore believe that new direct connections between South Africa and Tanzania will deepen regional integration, improve intra-regional trade levels and air connectivity.”