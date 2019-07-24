Airbus Delays Hit JetBlue Capacity Growth

Photo: JetBlue

JetBlue Airways has reduced its growth forecast, citing a slowdown in aircraft deliveries. During a quarterly earnings call on July 23, the company revealed it will receive just six Airbus A321neo jets instead of the 13 originally planned. The prospect of accepting fewer than half of the narrowbodies it expected has left senior management including its CEO feeling “very disappointed”.

Production difficulties at the European manufacturer have resulted in delays to deliveries of the firm’s largest single-aisle type. A particular sticking point has been the aerospace giant’s Cabin Flex concept, which allows operators to further customise configuration and interior elements of the jet. For its part, Airbus has said that it hopes to see an uplift in overall deliveries in the second half of the year.

JetBlue’s year-on-year capacity is expected to increase between 5.5% and 6.5% in 2019, which while still healthy, is down on earlier predictions. Revisions are also being made to the airline’s 2020 flying schedule to take into account the impact of slowing deliveries.

Robin Hayes, JetBlue’s chief executive explained to analysts and investors: “Airbus has recently communicated additional A321neo delays that will reduce our 2020 growth plans and naturally add pressure to our CASM [cost per available seat mile] excluding fuel”.

Despite the setback, Hayes said he was confident that financial targets would still be met, adding that “a return to margin expansion” was expected. The chief executive also confirmed that the carrier is due to receive its first A220 examples next year, which he described as “a game-changing aircraft to help us further reduce our unit costs.”

The news comes as the New York-based carrier looks to streamline its operations by reducing its reliance on Embraer E190 and E195s, with a longer-term goal of flying an all-Airbus fleet.

The airline recently converted 13 additional A321 orders to the new XLR variant, which was announced at the Paris Air Show in June. First deliveries are currently scheduled for 2023.