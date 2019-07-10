Airliner World – August 2019 Highlights

Hello and welcome to your preview of our August 2019 edition – a British Airways special issue to celebrate the carrier’s centenary.

Here are some of the highlights from August:

On August 25, 1919 the world’s first international scheduled passenger airline service took flight. The pioneering company behind the milestone was Aircraft Transport and Travel (AT&T), which began scheduled flights between Hounslow Heath aerodrome, west of London, and Le Bourget in Paris. We step back 100 years to learn more about BA’s earliest ancestor and its brief but illustrious history.

Flying with ‘the World’s Favourite Airline’ is a career goal for many aviation enthusiasts. Bob O’Brien shares his first-hand accounts and recalls some of his fond memories from more than 40 years of service with BA, including flying on the Boeing 747 for the first time and ultra-long three week jaunts to the far side of the globe.

Immediately familiar to #avgeeks across the globe, Captain Dave Wallsworth’s fascinating insights have helped make him a social media sensation. We catch up with one of British Airways’ best-known A380 pilots to learn about how he started his sky-high career.

London/Heathrow Airport and the airline we know today as British Airways started life just ten years apart and a short distance from one another. Unknown at the time, the foundations were already being laid for an enduring relationship that would shape the modern commercial aviation scene and span almost a century.

While it is easy to get caught up in the nostalgia of British Airways’ centenary celebrations, the anniversary also offers an opportunity to analyse the status quo and even look to the years ahead. Despite some challenging headwinds – both internally and further afield – by many metrics BA is in good health, with cooperation key to the firm’s recent run of relative stability and profitability. We ask what the coming years are likely to hold for the UK’s national carrier.

Elsewhere in the August issue, we travel to Mauritius as the winds of change howl in the southern Indian Ocean. The country’s flag carrier has become the first airline to operate the Airbus A350 and A330neo simultaneously as part an ambitious reinvention. We chart the airline’s evolution from the humble Piper Navajo to the A350XWB.

For a company to reach its 50th anniversary and create two of the top ten best-selling commercial aircraft families of all time is impressive. Throw in the development of state-of-the-art military examples and a range of hugely successful business jets and there really is cause for a huge celebration. Such is the case this year for Embraer – Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica, to give the company its full name – which has its official birthday on August 19. In just a few decades, the Brazilian manufacturer has come a long way since its first product, the Bandeirante, began production.

TAP Air Portugal is considered a powerhouse in African and South American markets and the undisputed leader on routes linking Europe and Brazil. Its astonishing network covers ten cities including well-known destinations such as Rio de Janeiro, but also smaller population centres including Porto Alegre, Recife and Belo Horizonte. Since privatisation three years ago, the Portuguese national carrier has transformed itself beyond recognition. We travel to Lisbon and São Paulo to speak exclusively to the TAP CEO as the airline continues its transformation.

Finally, we bring you our comprehensive coverage of worldwide news, including all the news and analysis from the 2019 Paris Air Show, a report from EBACE in Geneva, Japan Airlines receives its first Airbus jet and Air New Zealand selects the Boeing Dreamliner 787-10.

We also have all our regular sections covering the latest commercial aircraft acquisitions, up-to-date accident reports and developments from the world of aviation training and MROs.