Airliner World – July 2019 Highlights

Hello and welcome to your preview of our July 2019 edition. On sale now, it includes a FREE British Airways poster charting the carrier’s history through iconic aircraft and liveries from the past century.

Here are some of the highlights from July:

FREE BRITISH AIRWAYS CENTENARY POSTER

Accompanying the July issue of Airliner World is a free, glossy A1 poster detailing the history of British Airways and its predecessors, incorporating a selection of iconic airlines and liveries from the past century. A timeline chronicles the carrier’s evolution from Aircraft Transport & Travel and its handful of Airco DH.16s to today’s near 300-strong fleet and the soon-to-be-delivered Airbus A350-1000.

Elsewhere in the issue, we venture to the Philippines and discover a quirky carrier flying a former staple of inter-European routes. New start-up Royal Air Philippines has taken delivery of three ex-Swiss Avro RJ100s which were originally delivered to Crossair. Join us as we take to the skies and learn more about the firm’s ambitious plans.

With the launch of three-class Dreamliner operations across the Atlantic, WestJet is pivoting from low-cost pioneer to network giant. We’re at the launch of its 787 Calgary-Gatwick service to examine the major changes which are taking place, and ask if the airline could be considered Canada’s new flag carrier.

Don’t miss our exclusive insight into the fascinating work of Air Partner’s Emergency Planning Department. The global aviation services group has vital and often life-saving experience to assist when things don’t go to plan, be it a natural disaster, civil unrest or other critical situations.

Few people would be able to point to Saint-Pierre and Miquelon on a map, let alone have experience of its airline. The carrier serving this group of islands in Canada’s Gulf of Saint Lawrence has been going strong for more than half a century and provides lifeline services to mainland Canada, but also seasonal links to Paris. We’re on board with the team to see the operation for ourselves.

Virgin Australia has always sought to challenge the status quo. Upon entering the market in 2000 as Virgin Blue, it has carved a highly successful corner of the market, and today is the second largest carrier in the country. We speak with the executive team and chart the airline’s next steps as it seeks to reinvent its all-important trans-Tasman services.

In Britain’s crowded post-war aviation industry, there was little room for established players, let alone an underdog. Cunliffe-Owen’s fortunes rested with the innovative and versatile Concordia, which struggled to compete against the already well established de Havilland Dove. David Ransted plucks the Concordia from near-obscurity to consider what was and what could have been.

Embraer’s Profit Hunter is to be let loose in the wilds of Africa following Air Peace’s firm order for ten E195-E2s earlier this year. The deal, which has ground-breaking potential, is discussed with the Nigerian carrier’s CEO, Allen Onyema, and Arjan Meijer, CCO of Embraer Commercial Aviation.

The transatlantic market has long been fiercely competitive, but this is set to further intensify in the years to come. To keep itself on the front foot, American Airlines has reinvented its approach to transatlantic travel. Tom Lattig, the carrier’s managing director of EMEA sales, details a wave of new aircraft acquisitions, additional routes and improvements to the passenger experience.

The impending delivery of Virgin Atlantic’s maiden Airbus A350-1000s is hotly anticipated, and the carrier has only turned up the heat by unveiling details of the interior due to be fitted to its new flagship. Gordon Smith takes a look at what passengers can expect from the jet set to end the airline’s 35-year association with the Boeing 747.

Finally, we bring you our comprehensive coverage of worldwide news, including a full report on Scotland’s first scheduled A380 service, plus the latest on the global Boeing 737 MAX grounding, details on Air Astana’s new budget subsidiary, and a look at Air Canada and Air Transat’s potential merger.

We also have all our regular sections covering the latest commercial aircraft acquisitions, up-to-date accident reports and developments from the world of aviation training and MROs.