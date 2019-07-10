Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Continue
Home News Airlines Instructed to Inspect A380 Wings

Airlines Instructed to Inspect A380 Wings

Published: July 10th, 2019

Photo: Singapore Airlines

 

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has released an airworthiness directive (AD) advising six airlines to inspect the wings of early-build Airbus A380s. The regulator states that cracks have been found in the outer rear spars, between wing ribs 33 and 49. It believes that “if not detected and corrected, [the condition] could reduce the structural integrity of the wing”.

The issue currently concerns ten Emirates, six Qantas and two Air France super jumbos, as well as sole examples operated by Lufthansa and Hi Fly Malta. Of the six Singapore Airlines aircraft requiring inspections, two have been stored at Lourdes/Tarbes Airport, France, for parting out since April and June 2018 respectively.

EASA states that “This AD is considered an interim action, limited to the 25 oldest wing sets. Based on inspection findings, further AD action may follow to address additional in-service aeroplanes”.

Currently, 14 airlines fly the A380, including Malaysia Airlines, Etihad Airways, China Southern, Asiana, British Airways and, most recently, All Nippon Airways. The Japanese carrier received two aircraft from an order for three earlier this year.

Affected aircraft by operator:

Air France: F-HPJA (c/n 033), F-HPJB (c/n 040).

Emirates: A6-EDF (c/n 007), A6-EDJ (c/n 009), A6-EDA (c/n 011), A6-EDB (c/n 013), A6-EDC (c/n 016), A6-EDE (c/n 017), A6-EDD (c/n 020), A6-EDG (c/n 023), A6-EDH (c/n 025).

Hi Fly Malta: 9H-MIP (c/n 006).

Lufthansa: D-AIMA (c/n 038).

Qantas: VH-OQA (c/n 014), VH-OQB (c/n 015), VH-OQC (c/n 022), VH-OQD (c/n 026), VH-OQE (c/n 027), VH-OQF (c/n 029).

Singapore Airlines: 9V-SKD* (c/n 008), 9V-SKE* (c/n 010), 9V-SKF (c/n 012), 9V-SKG (c/n 019), 9V-SKH (c/n 021), 9V-SKI (c/n 034).

*Denotes A380s stored at Lourdes/Tarbes Airport, France.

Posted in News Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

KEY PUBLISHING TITLES

General Information

NEVER MISS AN ISSUE...

Our Instant Issue Service sends you an email whenever a new issue of Airliner World is out. SAVE ON QUEUES - FREE P&P

AVIATION FORUM

SHOP