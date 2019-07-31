ANA Launches Luxury Cabins

Photo: All Nippon Airways (ANA) has collaborated with famed architect Kengo Kuma and leading British designers Acuman to roll-out 12 completely redesigned Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. (Photo All Nippon Airways)

All Nippon Airways (ANA) has collaborated with famed architect Kengo Kuma and leading British designers Acuman to roll-out 12 completely redesigned Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The first of the jets was due to enter service on the carrier’s Tokyo/Haneda-London route from August 2.

Hideki Kunugi, executive vice president of ANA, explained: “In 2010 we were the first in Japan to introduce the full flat seat with all aisle access and, in order for us to continue to lead and set the global standard for comfort and convenience, we knew that it would be necessary to integrate the latest insights from design professionals as we sought to redesign the flight experience and elevate every aspect of travel for our passengers.”

Among the most notable changes is the all-new first-class seats, known as THE Suite. Inspired by luxury Japanese hotels this fully enclosed seating, the most spacious ever seen on an ANA aircraft, features privacy-enhancing doors and the world’s first 4K 43in (109cm) personal monitor as well as a movable partition that can be adjusted upon request to pair seats.

At the heart of ANA’s investment is its new business-class product called THE Room. The carrier stated it provides a revolutionary change in space and comfort and is inspired by modern, multifunctional Japanese living spaces. With forward and rearward seating layout offering one of the largest business environments in the world.

In premium economy and economy cabins, the upholstery has been redesigned with traditional Japanese patterns, while passengers may also enjoy an enhanced flight experience including improved touchscreen monitors and headrests. These are the same upgrades that were recently installed on the carrier’s new Boeing 787-10 aircraft.