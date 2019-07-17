First Look: Atlantic Airways Accepts A320neo

Photo: Airbus

Airbus has delivered an initial A320neo to Atlantic Airways, enabling the Faroe Islands flag carrier to further develop its European network. The jet, OY-RCK (c/n 8918), is the first of two the airline will accept via Air Lease Corporation.

The airline has been an Airbus customer since 2008 when it ordered two 144-seat, single-class A319s to replace its British Aerospace 146 family fleet. Alongside the A320neo, it operates a pair of A319s and a sole A320ceo seating 168 in an all-economy cabin.

While a firm order for the two aircraft was announced less than a month ago at the Paris Air Show – with Airbus stating that “engine selection will be made at a later date” – an A320neo, then wearing test registration D-AXAJ, was photographed in full Atlantic Airways livery at the manufacturer’s Finkenwerder plant on May 18. It had also been fitted with CFM LEAP-1A powerplants.

The new airliner is the largest aircraft in the carrier’s fleet, seating 174 in a single class cabin.