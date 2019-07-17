Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

First Look: Atlantic Airways Accepts A320neo

Published: July 17th, 2019

Photo: Airbus

 

Airbus has delivered an initial A320neo to Atlantic Airways, enabling the Faroe Islands flag carrier to further develop its European network. The jet, OY-RCK (c/n 8918), is the first of two the airline will accept via Air Lease Corporation.

The airline has been an Airbus customer since 2008 when it ordered two 144-seat, single-class A319s to replace its British Aerospace 146 family fleet. Alongside the A320neo, it operates a pair of A319s and a sole A320ceo seating 168 in an all-economy cabin.

While a firm order for the two aircraft was announced less than a month ago at the Paris Air Show – with Airbus stating that “engine selection will be made at a later date” – an A320neo, then wearing test registration D-AXAJ, was photographed in full Atlantic Airways livery at the manufacturer’s Finkenwerder plant on May 18. It had also been fitted with CFM LEAP-1A powerplants.

The new airliner is the largest aircraft in the carrier’s fleet, seating 174 in a single class cabin.

