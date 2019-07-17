Boeing 747 Bows Out Gracefully

Photo: The Boeing 747, also affectionately known as the Queen of the Skies, has been an integral part of the Qantas fleet (through several different variants) for almost 50 years. (Photo Qantas)

The Boeing 747, also affectionately known as the Queen of the Skies, has been an integral part of the Qantas fleet (through several different variants) for almost 50 years. However, as the airline continues to take delivery of its next generation of long-haul airliner, the 787-9 Dreamliner, the seven 747-400 that currently remain in service will be gradually retired over the next 17 months with the last one set to leave by the end of next year.

The iconic 747 has a special place in the hearts of many passengers and the Australian flag carrier has decided to mark the type’s retirement by operating eight domestic services between November and February giving customers the opportunity to fly on the jumbo jet without the need for a passport.

The special 747 flights are:

Nov 9 Sydney-Brisbane QF524

Nov 11 Brisbane-Sydney QF529

Nov 23 Sydney-Adelaide QF743

Nov 25 Adelaide-Sydney QF736

Dec 31 Sydney-Melbourne QF417

Jan 1 Melbourne-Sydney QF438

Feb 15 Sydney-Melbourne QF439

Feb 17 Melbourne-Sydney QF400

Qantas increased its order for the Dreamliner by six on May 2 last year and by the end of 2020 it is expecting to have all 14 jets in service. Speaking at the time of the top-up deal, Alan Joyce, CEO Qantas Group said: “This really is the end of one era and the start of another. The jumbo jet has been the backbone of our international services for more than 40-years and it is fitting that its retirement is going to coincide with our centenary in 2020. The 787 has better economics and a longer range, and its already opening-up new routes like Perth to London (see Airliner World, June 2018). With a larger fleet of Dreamliners, we’ll be looking at new destinations in the Americas, Asia, South Africa and Europe.”

To date, Qantas has taken delivery of eight 787-9s and the remaining six are scheduled to arrive from later this year through to mid-2020.