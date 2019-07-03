Delta to Overhaul Economy Cabin Service

Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Published: July 3rd, 2019

Photo: Delta Air Lines

 

Delta Air Lines has announced plans to “wholly reinvent” its international economy class offering. Highlights include a “personalised welcome”, pre-flight Bellini cocktail, hot towel service and “bistro-style” dining for passengers travelling in its Main Cabin. The improvements are due to be introduced from November on flights scheduled for longer than 6.5hrs, plus certain shorter international flights where its Delta One or Delta Premium Select products are available.

The Atlanta-based carrier has been testing the improvements on its busy route between Portland and Tokyo/Narita over the past year, with more than 700 sectors analysed. Intensive service reviews looked at nearly 14,000 hours of flight time via information gathered from more than 1,800 customer surveys, along with crew feedback and input from the airline’s design team. Delta says its “reinvented” cabin experience has been reflected in increased customer satisfaction scores.

“This is about investing in every single customer who chooses Delta, no matter where they sit on the plane,” noted Allison Ausband, Delta’s senior vice president of in-flight service. “The thoughtful touches we’re investing in throughout the new Main Cabin experience were designed by flight attendants with one goal in mind — delivering an exceptional experience that our customers will rave about and one that our team, the best in the business, is proud to deliver.”

The move is likely to be monitored closely among Delta’s rivals, particularly on ultra-competitive transatlantic routes, where many carriers have trimmed back on spending to better compete with lower-cost carriers.

(Infographic: Delta Air Lines)

