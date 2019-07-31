Embraer TechLion on Tour

Photo: Embraer’s new E195-E2, in this stunning ‘TechLion’ livery, has embarked on a global demonstration tour. (Photo Embraer)

Following its debut at the Paris Air Show, Embraer’s new E195-E2 in its ‘TechLion’ livery – has embarked on a global demonstration tour. The first stop for the jet – nicknamed the profit hunter – was Xiamen, China and it is due to make several more stops in that country and the Asia Pacific region during August. The E195-E2 is the largest of three aircraft in the E-Jets E2 family being developed by the Brazilian manufacturer.

John Slattery, president and CEO Embraer Commercial Aviation, said: “We are delighted to start this global demo tour for the E195-E2 with our Chinese customers. Airlines will love the E2’s exceptional economics and efficiency, greater operational flexibility and unmatched passenger comfort.”

Guan Dongyuan, senior vice president of Embraer and president of Embraer China, added: “With the emergence of local requirements from second and third tier cities such as Chengdu, Qingdao and Xi’an, China has introduced a series of favourable policies to support development of regional aviation. This will create a large potential market for aircraft equipped with up to 150 seats. Today, eight airlines operate 105 Embraer commercial aircraft in Greater China and Mongolia, which has laid a solid foundation for adding the E2 family to the market.”