First Look: Aer Lingus Accepts Initial A321LR

Photo: Airbus

Airbus has delivered a maiden A321LR to International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) and its Irish subsidiary, Aer Lingus. The 184-seat jet is the first of eight examples for the carrier, which ordered six A321XLRs at the International Paris Airshow in June.

Delivered via Air Lease Corporation, the first example, EI-LRA (c/n 8887), is equipped with a pair of CFM LEAP-1A engines and is configured in a two-class layout seating 16 business and 168 economy class passengers. The Dublin-based airline will deploy the aircraft on transatlantic routes to the US East coast, with Hartford/Bradley a likely initial destination.

Aer Lingus fields an all Airbus fleet, including 13 A330s and 38 A320 Family aircraft. ASL Airlines Ireland operates four Boeing 757-200s on the carrier’s behalf, while two British Aerospace Avro RJ85s are leased from CityJet.