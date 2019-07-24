First Look: Initial Airbus A330neo for Lion Air

Photo: Indonesian carrier Lion Air received its first Airbus A330-900 – on lease from BOC Aviation – becoming the initial airline from the Asia-Pacific region to fly the A330neo. (Photo Airbus)

Indonesia’s Lion Air Group has become the first Asia-Pacific carrier to take delivery of the Airbus A330neo, having accepted the first of ten of the larger -900 variant. The Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 powered jet, PK-LEI (c/n 1926), was handed over on July 20 and will be operated on lease from BOC Aviation under a transaction agreed in August last year.

The new aircraft are configured in a high-density single-class layout for 436 passengers. Airbus said the A330neos will be introduced on Lion Air’s current and new long-haul routes from Indonesia, including pilgrimage flights from cities such as Balikpapan, Makassar and Surabaya to Jeddah and Medina in Saudi Arabia.

Edward Sirait, Lion Air Group CEO, said: “We are excited to take delivery of our first A330neo aircraft as we continue to expand our network. This delivery also diversifies our business partnership with BOC Aviation across another aircraft type.”

Robert Martin, managing director and CEO of BOC Aviation, added: “We are delighted to induct the first of our A330neo family aircraft into our fleet and to assist the Lion Air Group with its continued expansion plans. This milestone delivery it reflects our strong partnership with both the Lion Air Group and Airbus, as well as our commitment to invest in highly efficient, new technology aircraft.”

The Lion Air group comprises six airlines in three countries which operate a combined fleet of 318 aircraft.