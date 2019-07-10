First Look: Initial EgyptAir Express A220 Painted

Photo: Airbus

Airbus has released an image of the first A220-300 to be handed over to the Egyptian carrier’s Express subsidiary. The aircraft is from a firm order for 12 which will serve as like-for-like replacements for Embraer E170s delivered between 2007 and 2009. The carrier also holds options for a further 12 examples as part of a deal first announced as a letter of intent at the 2017 Dubai Airshow.

Take a look at who's rolled out from our Mirabel paint shop: the first #A220 proudly sporting @egyptair's livery. Our teams are now busy preparing this beauty for her first flight. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/btvyhBOav4 — Airbus (@Airbus) July 9, 2019

Expected to be registered SU-GEX once delivered, the Montréal/Mirabel-built jet wears a new livery which aligns the regional arm more closely with that of its parent company. It will be used on domestic services and routes to Larnaca, Athens, Budapest, Kuwait, Beirut and the Saudi Arabian cities of Jeddah and Riyadh.