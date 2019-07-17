Gulfstream Receives $1bn Order

Photo: Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways is to acquire 18 Gulfstream business jets in a deal worth more than US$1bn. It was announced at a White House ceremony – attended by Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar and US President Donald Trump – alongside a commitment for a further five Boeing 777Fs.

The 14 Gulfstream G650ERs and four G500s will be operated by the carrier’s Qatar Executive subsidiary. The private jet arm is to double its fleet with the new acquisitions, it currently fields six G650ERs, four G500s, three Bombardier Challenger 605s, four Global 5000s and a Global XRS.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker said: “Qatar Airways is very pleased to confirm this landmark deal with Gulfstream. Our corporate jet division, Qatar Executive, goes from strength to strength and this commitment to new orders will allow us to offer our bespoke luxury service to even more passengers.”

One of the carrier’s G650ERs, A7-CGD (c/n 6271), was recently used to complete the fastest ever polar circumnavigation of the earth, taking 46 hrs 40 mins. The record-breaking flight was undertaken with Action Aviation chairman Hamish Harding and astronaut Terry Virts.