Has Delta Received its Last Boeing?

Published: July 10th, 2019

Photo: Delta Air Lines

 

With the delivery of its 130th and final Boeing 737-900, N930DZ (c/n 63539), on June 27, Delta Air Lines accepted what could potentially be its final aircraft from the manufacturer. The Georgia-based carrier has no outstanding orders with the company.

While the airline has agreements for an additional 216 aircraft, they consist solely of Airbus aircraft.

The carrier is awaiting a further 27 A220-100s. It has yet to accept a first A220-300 from an order for 50 examples, too. Airbus

Delta has still to receive 44 A321ceos and 100 A321neos. Delta Air Lines

Just two A330-900s from the airline’s 35-strong order book have been handed over. Airbus

In November 2014, the Atlanta-based carrier signed for 25 A350-900s, of which 13 have been delivered. Airbus

Delta has also reaffirmed commitments to the A330neo and A220 in the past year, increasing its order books from 25 to 35 and 75 to 95 respectively.

Boeing may have a chance to muscle in on the airline’s Airbus dominated acquisitions should it choose to launch its ‘New Midsize Airplane’ (NMA). Speaking to Reuters in March, the airline’s CEO Ed Bastian confirmed that it plans to replace its 127 757s and 77 767s over the next decade and is in discussions with the Seattle airframer regarding the NMA. However, this is far from a done deal and while Airbus doesn’t plan to offer a clean sheet design to fill the gap between the A321neo and A330neo, Delta already operates, or has ordered, both types. An order for potentially 200 airliners would likely be worth in excess of $20bn.

