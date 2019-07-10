Has Delta Received its Last Boeing?

Photo: Delta Air Lines

With the delivery of its 130th and final Boeing 737-900, N930DZ (c/n 63539), on June 27, Delta Air Lines accepted what could potentially be its final aircraft from the manufacturer. The Georgia-based carrier has no outstanding orders with the company.

While the airline has agreements for an additional 216 aircraft, they consist solely of Airbus aircraft.

Delta has also reaffirmed commitments to the A330neo and A220 in the past year, increasing its order books from 25 to 35 and 75 to 95 respectively.

Boeing may have a chance to muscle in on the airline’s Airbus dominated acquisitions should it choose to launch its ‘New Midsize Airplane’ (NMA). Speaking to Reuters in March, the airline’s CEO Ed Bastian confirmed that it plans to replace its 127 757s and 77 767s over the next decade and is in discussions with the Seattle airframer regarding the NMA. However, this is far from a done deal and while Airbus doesn’t plan to offer a clean sheet design to fill the gap between the A321neo and A330neo, Delta already operates, or has ordered, both types. An order for potentially 200 airliners would likely be worth in excess of $20bn.