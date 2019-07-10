Industrial Action Threat as BA Talks Break Down

Photo: Photo: British Airways

The British Airline Pilots’ Association (BALPA) has announced that its talks with British Airways have broken down without agreement. The two organisations had been holding conciliation talks at conciliation body ACAS over recent days in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

In a statement, Brian Strutton, BALPA’s general secretary said: “It is bitterly disappointing that despite two full days at ACAS we are still no further forward.”

“BALPA tabled options for resolution but BA was not prepared to negotiate so there was no progress at all and no point continuing. Until BA changes its attitude there is little prospect of talks resuming,” Strutton added.

BA has stated that its existing offer of an 11.5% pay rise over three years is competitive.

A British Airways spokesperson said: “We are disappointed that BALPA has walked away from conciliation with ACAS. We remain open and flexible to find a solution to protect hard-working families looking forward to their summer breaks.”

It is estimated that around 4,000 of BA’s 4,500 pilots are members of BALPA. As such, should any industrial action occur, it could cripple the carrier’s day-to-day operations.

While there is still time for further negotiations to take place, time is running out. A ballot for strike action among pilots is due to close on July 22, with any stoppages requiring a notice period of at least two weeks.