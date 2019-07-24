Korean Air Quadruples Dreamliner Fleet

Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Published: July 24th, 2019

Photo: Korean Air

 

Korean Air has firmed up an order for 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliners – comprising ten each of the 787-9 and 787-10 models. The carrier will also accept a further ten examples of the largest variant on lease from Air Lease Corporation.

The deal will see the South Korean airline – one of the largest transpacific carriers with 16 North American destinations – quadruple its Dreamliner fleet.

Walter Cho, Korean Air chairman, said: “As we continue to innovate our product offering, the 787 Dreamliner family will become the backbone of our mid-and long-haul fleet for many years to come.  In addition to 25 percent improved fuel efficiency, the stretched 787-10 offers around 15 percent more space for passengers and cargo than our 787-9s, which will be critical to our long-term business goals.”

https://twitter.com/KoreanAir_KE/status/1141158993273823233

Korean Air announced its commitment to order the 20 Dreamliner jets and lease ten more at the Paris Air Show in June. It intends to deploy the 787-10 on medium-range routes, while continuing to leverage the longer-range capabilities of the 787-9 Dreamliner on long-haul connections.

Ihssane Mounir, Boeing senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing, said: “As Korean Air celebrates a half-century of excellence in flight, they have earned the respect and admiration of the global aviation community. We are honoured to partner with them again as they build out a world-class fleet of airplanes for their next 50 years.”

Korean Air accepted its 200th Boeing aircraft in May. The 777-300ER, HL8346 (c/n 63434), is also the 1,600th example of the twin-engine jet produced.

