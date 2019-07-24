Lift Off for American Airlines and Qantas Joint Venture

Photo: Boeing

The United States government has given its formal approval to a joint business agreement between American Airlines (AA) and Qantas. The green light by the US Department of Transportation (DOT) enables the two oneworld carriers to partner more closely on a variety of new initiatives and products, with the goal of “better serving customers flying between the US, Australia and New Zealand” according to the two firms.

Among the most visible developments as a direct result of the deal is Qantas launching two new routes to the US from Brisbane. The upcoming services will connect the Queensland coastal hub with San Francisco and Chicago/O’Hare, complementing the airline’s existing non-stop link to Los Angeles. The inaugural thrice-weekly rotation to San Fran is scheduled for February 9, 2020 with the Windy City following suit on April 20 with four flights each week. The Chicago flight is particularly notable as it will cover 7,735nm (14,326km) making it the fourth longest in the world, and the second furthest on the Qantas network. Both of the Aussie carrier’s new Brisbane-US routes will be operated by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

Responding to the news, Doug Parker, American Airlines’ chairman and CEO commented: “We now have the opportunity to launch new routes and provide enhanced service with better schedules, additional frequent flyer benefits and continued investments in the overall customer experience. We are grateful to Secretary Chao and the DOT team, as we welcome this fantastic news for our customers and team members.”

The Qantas operations department has been having some fun with the flight numbers for the new links. Flights QF85/86 pay homage to the 1985 Chicago Bears NFL squad, winners of the 1986 Superbowl and regarded as one of the best American football teams in recent history. It follows ‘QF49’ given to airline’s Melbourne to San Francisco service as a nod to the world-famous 49ers.

Airlines entering joint business arrangements are typically able to share revenue on agreed routes and offer travellers a broader range of flight combinations and fares. Critics of such agreements say they can lead to a decrease in competition, which in turn could result in higher prices.

The AA/Qantas breakthrough follows the an original application by the two carriers, which was rejected by the DOT in 2016 amid concerns about market share on key transpacific routes. This formal nod follows the DOT’s “tentative approval” of the joint business in June this year.