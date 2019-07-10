Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Loganair Begins Lake District Services

Published: July 10th, 2019

Photo: Loganair

 

Commercial flights returned to Cumbria for the first time in more than a quarter of a century on July 4. Rebranded as Carlisle Lake District Airport following considerable investment from Stobart Group, the facility boasts links to Dublin, Belfast/City and London/Southend courtesy of Loganair.

An inaugural service, to the Irish capital, departed following a blessing from the archdeacon of Carlisle, Lee Townend. The Scottish airline has based a 33-seat Saab 340, ES-NSD (c/n 340B-171), leased from Estonia’s Nyxair at the Peak District gateway to operate the 14 weekly rotations.

Kate Willard, Stobart Group’s director of partnership development, said: “We are made up to see this amazing project launch. Not only is this airport a significant new part of the Northern Powerhouse’s transport infrastructure – it is also a shining beacon of confidence and pride for Cumbria, Carlisle, the wider Lake District region and the Borderlands.”

Previously RAF Crosby-in-Eden, there have been several earlier attempts to operate scheduled services from the Cumbrian airfield, most recently in 1993 by Euroair and its Embraer EMB-110 Bandeirantes. Stobart Group twice tried to reopen the airport last year – on June 4 and 3 September – citing difficulties recruiting air traffic controllers.

 

