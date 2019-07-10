Loganair Begins Lake District Services

Photo: Loganair

Commercial flights returned to Cumbria for the first time in more than a quarter of a century on July 4. Rebranded as Carlisle Lake District Airport following considerable investment from Stobart Group, the facility boasts links to Dublin, Belfast/City and London/Southend courtesy of Loganair.

An inaugural service, to the Irish capital, departed following a blessing from the archdeacon of Carlisle, Lee Townend. The Scottish airline has based a 33-seat Saab 340, ES-NSD (c/n 340B-171), leased from Estonia’s Nyxair at the Peak District gateway to operate the 14 weekly rotations.

The first flights from @CarlisleAirport in over 25 years take off today. The airport will serve as a key gateway to the Lake District and south Scotland. #CLDAlaunch pic.twitter.com/Ikjd4vRaHg — Carlisle Lake District Airport (@CarlisleAirport) July 4, 2019

Kate Willard, Stobart Group’s director of partnership development, said: “We are made up to see this amazing project launch. Not only is this airport a significant new part of the Northern Powerhouse’s transport infrastructure – it is also a shining beacon of confidence and pride for Cumbria, Carlisle, the wider Lake District region and the Borderlands.”

Previously RAF Crosby-in-Eden, there have been several earlier attempts to operate scheduled services from the Cumbrian airfield, most recently in 1993 by Euroair and its Embraer EMB-110 Bandeirantes. Stobart Group twice tried to reopen the airport last year – on June 4 and 3 September – citing difficulties recruiting air traffic controllers.