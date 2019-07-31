New Airbus for New Caledonia

Photo: Airbus

Aircalin has accepted the first of two Airbus A330neo examples. The carrier, based in New Caledonia in the South Pacific, took delivery of the -900 variant, registered F-ONEO (c/n 1937) at a delivery ceremony in Toulouse on July 30. A second aircraft is scheduled to join the fleet later in the year as the airline seeks to replace its existing A330ceos.

The airline has opted for a three-class configuration for the new Rolls-Royce-powered jets, including six in business and 244 in economy. In a first for the carrier, the neo also offers 21 premium economy seats. Overall, the -900 offers 25 more seats than the -200s they are replacing. In addition to the A330neo’s reduced fuel burn (versus previous generation competitors), other notable features include the distinctive Airspace by Airbus cabin.

Aircalin will deploy the A330neos between the French Pacific Island territory and markets in Japan, Australia and the Pacific Islands nations. The economy of the islands is heavily reliant upon air travel for business and leisure visitors alike.

Aircalin is also a customer for the A320neo and is due to replace its existing two A320s to become an all-neo operator, comprising two A330-900s and two A320neos narrowbodies.