Pictures: British Airways Marks Centenary with Red Arrows

Photo: Cpl Ashley Keates/Crown Copyright

British Airways (BA) has flown a Boeing 747-400 with the RAF’s Red Arrows aerobatic team as part of its ongoing centenary celebrations. The formation flew over the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) – the world’s largest military airshow – at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire, over the weekend of 20-21 July.

The first of four specially marked aircraft to be painted in historic liveries from the carrier’s past, the 747 wears British Overseas Aircraft Corporation (BOAC) colours.

Senior First Officer Tom Perrins was at the controls, while Captain Richard Allen-Williams was in command of the aircraft.

Allen-Williams said: “We hope the sight of our BOAC liveried Boeing 747 provided a wonderfully nostalgic moment for the Air Tattoo audience today. It was a huge honour for us to fly alongside the Red Arrows at RAF Fairford and to do so in our centenary year is even more special.”

Also on board the BA jet was cabin crew member, Julia Lowes, whose brother Flight Lieutenant Dan Lowes flies with the aerobatic team as ‘Red 9’.

Lowes said: “I only joined British Airways four months ago and this is Dan’s last year flying in the Reds so the timing couldn’t be more perfect. Dan and I have both pursued our dream careers, but to fly together is something I’d never have imagined. It was fantastic watching Dan in action from the BOAC aircraft. Aviation is a very much a family affair as our Dad was a 747 Captain and our younger brother is a First Officer.”

BA has a long history of flying at International Air Tattoos, having first appeared in the flying display in 1985 when one of the company’s seven Concordes flew with the Red Arrows. The company has since flown 747s, 777s and an Airbus A380 as part of air displays at RAF Fairford.