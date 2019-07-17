Qatar Airways Finalises US Deals

Photo: Qatar Airways has finalised an order for five Boeing 777 Freighters that was first announced at the Paris Air Show in June. (Photo Boeing)

Boeing and Qatar Airways have finalised an order for five Boeing 777 Freighters that was first announced as a memorandum of understanding at the Paris Air Show in June. In a special ceremony held at the White House, Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways Group and Kevin McAllister, President and CEO, Boeing Commercial Airplanes signed the contract in front of US President Donald Trump and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar.

Akbar Al Baker said: It is an honour to sign this landmark order for five 777 freighters in front of the Emir of the State of Qatar and the US President. We are very pleased to be extending our long-term relationship with Boeing Commercial Airplanes. This order will enable Qatar Airways Cargo to grow to become the number one global cargo carrier this year in both fleet and network and is a demonstration of our ongoing commitment to US manufacturing.”

The 777 Freighter can fly 4,970 nautical miles (9,200km) with a payload of 224,900lb (102,010kg) and according to the manufacturer its is the world’s largest and most capable twin-engine freighter. More than 200 777Fs have been ordered since the programme was launched in 2005.

Also, during his visit to the White House, Al Baker signed multiple agreements with GE Aviation, including the selection of the GEnx engine to power the airline’s 30 new 787-9 Dreamliners along with a TrueChoice flight hour agreement to cover the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of the engines. Qatar Airways also signed a TrueChoice agreement for MRO services for its GE9X engine fleet that will power 60 777X aircraft it has on order. Both agreements are valued at more than $5bn.

David Joyce, GE vice chairman and GE Aviation president and CEO, commented: “Qatar Airways is one of the fastest growing airlines in the world, and GE Aviation is proud to collaborate with the airline and play a significant role in their growth. These new contracts will increase the carrier’s GEnx-powered Dreamliner fleet to 60 aircraft and will also ensure its GEnx and GE9X engines receive the highest level of maintenance and support.”