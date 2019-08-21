AirAsia X Reveals New Japanese Route

Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Published: August 21st, 2019

Photo: AirAsiaX

 

Kuala Lumpur-based carrier AirAsia X is set to launch new services into Tokyo. The low-cost, long-haul airline will link the Malaysian capital with Narita Airport from November 20. The new four-times-weekly direct routing will enhance the company’s existing daily services to Haneda.

Benyamin Ismail, AirAsia X Malaysia CEO said: “These new services are in response to overwhelming consumer demand and ahead of what will be a big year for Tokyo tourism in 2020. Operating from two airports in Tokyo with different flight times will also entice more ‘Fly-Thru’ guests connecting from other cities within our global network, whilst at the same time, providing Malaysians more flight options to travel to Japan’s capital and largest city.”

Photo: AirAsiaX

To mark the new services, the airline has revealed promotional fares as low as 199 Malaysian Ringgit (approximately £39) for the seven-hour flight between to the two cities. While the links are still subject to final government approval, this rock-bottom pricing is likely to rattle more established competitors on the route.

Flight D7552 is scheduled to depart Kuala Lumpur at 0015hrs and arrive in the Japanese capital at 0815hrs. The return, Flight D7553, is due to leave Narita at 0930hrs and be back in Malaysia for 1545hrs. Services are planned to operate on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday using the carrier’s two-class Airbus A330-300 examples.

