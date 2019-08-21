Cabo Verde Adds Second US Destination

Photo: Cabo Verde Airlines

In the latest stage of its aggressive international expansion, TACV Cabo Verde Airlines has announced plans to fly to Washington DC. The new route is due to connect the carrier’s home in Sal with the American capital from December 8. A Boeing 757 is rostered for the non-stop service, which will be the airline’s second US destination after Boston/Logan.

The new flights are scheduled to operate thrice-weekly, departing Cape Verde’s Amílcar Cabral International on Wednesdays, Friday and Sundays, and returning from Washington/Dulles on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The development forms part of a wider strategy by the company to develop its hub in Sal into a transatlantic hub, leveraging connections between Europe, the Americas and west Africa. It comes as the carrier revealed its intention to serve Lagos from December 9, with a five-times weekly rotation, also using two-class 757 examples.

In March, Reykjavík-based Loftleidir Icelandic, a subsidiary of Icelandair Group announced it had acquired a 51% majority shareholding in the carrier. In a statement issued upon signing of the deal, the group stated that the purpose of the initiative “is to strengthen Cabo Verde’s national airline and position it as a key strategic asset to contribute to Cabo Verde’s potential as a year-round tourist destination and to develop Cabo Verde’s position as a connecting hub, linking four continents, with a focus on flexibility and competitiveness.”

Many industry observers have drawn parallels between the business models of the two carriers, with speculation that Cabo Verde Airlines – and by definition Cape Verde – may become ‘the Iceland of the south’, with onward flights available to key destinations including Luanda and Dakar in Africa, and Recife and Fortaleza in Brazil.