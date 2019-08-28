Loganair Awarded Derry PSO Contract

Photo: Loganair

Loganair has been awarded the public service obligation (PSO) airlink between City of Derry Airport and London Southend for two years, taking effect on October 27.

The Glasgow-based carrier has been contracted to provide daily flights between Derry and London Southend Airport. It has operated the PSO route since February when, following the collapse of sister airline Flybmi, it was appointed as interim operator.

The agreement will see the route move from its current home at London/Stansted to London Southend Airport, making Derry the company’s fifth destination from the Stobart Group-owned facility.

Loganair will fly 26 frequencies per week which has been designed to enable a full day of business in London. Links to Southend depart at 7am on weekdays, returning at 7.25pm. It is also offering a 9am Saturday rotation and two Sunday connections.

Glyn Jones, CEO of Stobart Aviation, said: “We are delighted London Southend has been selected to help retain this important daily link between Derry and London, which is vital for both business and tourism.”

The PSO route, awarded by the UK Government’s Department for Transport in partnership with the Department for the Economy in Northern Ireland, will utilise 49-seat Embraer ERJ145s.