EasyJet ‘Selects Glasgow’ for Future Scottish Growth

Budget carrier easyJet has announced major expansion plans for Glasgow. In addition to new and enhanced routes, the introduction of a fifth aircraft at the Scottish airport will generate around 50 jobs for flight, cabin and ground crew in the city.

The new Airbus A320 jet will call Glasgow its home year-round, providing up to 340,000 additional seats to and from the airport annually. The new arrival complements a pair of 156-seat A319s and two 186-seat A320s already at the site.

In the first route announcement directly linked to the new jet, easyJet has revealed plans to launch services to Birmingham. The domestic connection is due to operate 13 times each each throughout the year, with the maiden flight on March 29. The development puts the airline in direct competition with Flybe, who also serve the route using Dash 8-Q400 examples.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, said the airline had “selected Glasgow as the focus of its growth in Scotland”. She added: “The addition of another aircraft will help us to deliver long term, sustainable growth at the base providing customers with a greater range of destinations. We are also very excited about launching our new route from Glasgow to Birmingham. This will provide even more great value and convenient domestic connectivity for our customers.”

The capacity boost will reinforce easyJet’s title as the largest airline at Glasgow Airport, with up to 294 services a week across 19 routes. The no-frills carrier has come a long way since November 10, 1995 when easyJet’s first ever flight – EZY121 – took off for Scotland’s largest city from London/Luton. Since then, the company has carried more than 34 million passengers to and from the facility.

Francois Bourienne, AGS Airports Group’s chief commercial officer added: “Both easyJet and Glasgow Airport have enjoyed a long and productive relationship since the airline’s inaugural flight landed here almost a quarter of a century ago. EasyJet’s plans to expand operations is fantastic news for both the airport and over one million passengers who travel with the airline from Glasgow each year. The additional aircraft not only puts Glasgow Airport on a course for future growth, but also underlines easyJet’s continued commitment to our passengers.”