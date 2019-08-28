Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Embraer Builds on Half Century

Published: August 28th, 2019

Photo: Embraer

 

At an event marking the manufacturer’s 50th anniversary, Embraer confirmed it is expanding its Eugênio de Melo site, near São Paulo, Brazil. Once completed, the $30m investment will increase the facility’s footprint from 754,000 sq ft (70,000m²) to 1.2m sq ft (110,000m²), enabling its workforce capacity to grow from 1,500 employees to 4,000.

Currently, the South American company has staff there working in manufacturing, development, engineering, structural and system testing, and training, among other administrative and research activities.

Francisco Gomes Neto, president and CEO of Embraer commented: “By announcing the expansion of the Eugênio de Melo unit, in São José dos Campos, we reinforce our commitment to our people and the local community, which are both part of our strategic vision of continuous and sustainable growth.”

Four new buildings, currently under construction, will house Embraer’s global engineering and technology centre. Other aspects of the development will be “dedicated to customer service and training – housing flight simulators and other technologies to provide technical instruction to the company’s aircraft operators”.

The plans also include administrative areas and a centre detailing the manufacturer’s 50-year history and “the advancements the company has created for the national aviation industry”.

