First Look: Air Seychelles Receives Maiden A320neo

Photo: Airbus

Air Seychelles has become the first African airline to operate the Airbus A320neo, accepting an aircraft on lease from CDB Aviation.

The airliner joins a pair of 16-year old A320ceos and five Viking Series 400 Twin Otters, increasing the carrier’s fleet of jets by 50%. It is the only example ordered by the Seychellois carrier, having been announced on May 29, 2018.

The airline will deploy the jet on services to Johannesburg/O R Tambo, Mumbai/Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Port Louis/Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam and Antananarivo/Ivato airports. The carrier has extensive codeshare partnerships with Air France, Etihad Airways, South African Airways and Virgin Australia, amongst others.

Airbus states that 243 of its aircraft are flown by African airlines, of which, 145 are A320 Family jets.