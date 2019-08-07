NATS Open Day Boosts Gender Diversity in Aviation

The UK’s air traffic control provider has opened its doors in a bid to encourage more girls and young women into the profession. Last week, NATS hosted an open day and invited 40 guests, all aged between 13 and 21, to discuss opportunities within the aviation and aerospace sectors.

At the Future Minds event, girls and young women met air traffic controllers and engineers, with a series of interactive talks, tours and other activities aimed at bolstering their knowledge of STEM- (science, technology, mathematics, engineering) related careers.

In addition to learning more about the industry, those in attendance were also given more general tips about creating a strong CV and preparing for interviews.

Following the event, Julie Elder, the company’s corporate services and HR director commented: “NATS is committed to encouraging more young women to consider pursuing STEM-related subjects, so we’re really pleased that the day was so successful. Air traffic control is a fascinating business that’s a critical part of the UK’s national infrastructure, so we hope the day gave the girls a good insight into the exciting opportunities on offer.”

Last year the ATC provider joined more than 120 signatories in signing the Women in Aviation and Aerospace Charter; a UK government initiative aimed at increasing gender balance across the sector.

A short video with highlights from the event is available to view here.