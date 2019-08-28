Pictures and Video: LATAM’s New Premium Business Service

Photo: LATAM

LATAM Airlines Group has unveiled its new Premium Business offering. The overhaul was presented on board the first Boeing 777 in the carrier’s fleet to feature the group’s new cabin product earlier this week. This latest upgrade forms part of a wider $500m investment programme designed to improve the passenger experience and includes $400m in cabin renovations alone.

The launch event took place in LATAM’s largest maintenance facility, the Manutenção em Linha Centre (CML), at São Paulo/Guarulhos. Highlights of the service include a new culinary concept designed by renowned Chilean and Brazilian chefs Pamela Fidalgo and Aninha. The airline has also introduced new premium pillows, bed clothes and mattresses with “temperature-regulating and pressure-point technology” for every flat-bed seat to maximise comfort. Elsewhere, revised cabin crew protocols, including fewer interruptions are designed “to provide more comfort and privacy so that customers can reach their destination feeling renewed and refreshed”. The new service will be available on all LATAM international flights from this month.

Paulo Miranda, vice president of customers at LATAM Airlines Group commented: “From listening to our customers, we understand they want more options, flexibility and personalisation to be able to travel according to their needs. With the new Premium Business experience, we aim to continue being the first choice for corporate customers, offering not only industry leading cabins and service, but also an unrivalled network of destinations as well as the best itineraries and punctuality on the continent.”

The new approach to in-flight service is complement the ongoing investment in the hard product at the carrier. LATAM Airlines Brazil’s first renovated 777 is one of approximately 200 aircraft– representing over half of the global LATAM fleet – that will be upgraded over the next two years. The widebody features custom-designed Thompson seats with direct aisle access, a renovated economy cabin and LATAM+, which offer more space, a dedicated overhead bin and premium services such as priority boarding.

Meanwhile for passengers travelling on domestic flights and routes within Latin America, LATAM is retrofitting the interiors of more than 150 Airbus A320 and A321 examples. The cabins are due to feature ergonomically designed Recaro seats and fast-charging USB power ports.