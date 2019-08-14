Qantas to Become Airbus A321P2F Launch Operator

Australia Post and Qantas have signed an expanded domestic and international air freight agreement to support the growing demand for parcel carriage. The seven-year deal valued at more than AU$1bn, will give access to the flag carrier’s subsidiary, Qantas Freight’s dedicated freighter and passenger aircraft across the carrier’s 110 daily destinations.

Also under the renewed contract, Qantas Freight will introduce up to three Airbus A321 passenger to freighter (P2F) conversions to its fleet and this will make it the first airline in the world to operate the A321 in the freighter role. The A321P2F will add nearly 50% more capacity – or an additional nine tonnes – compared to the six Boeing 737 freighters that are currently being flown by Qantas Freight-owned Express Freighters Australia. Qantas said the first A321P2F is due to enter service in October 2020.

Alan Joyce, Qantas Group CEO, said: “This expanded deal is a vote of confidence in the future growth in eCommerce and will support the rising demand for next-day delivery. It also builds on our longstanding partnership with the nation’s postal service. Consumer preferences and expectations are rapidly changing and together with Australia Post we’re responding by growing our dedicated freighter fleet to provide a better experience for customers and businesses.”

The partnership between Australia Post and Qantas dates back to when the national carrier first started flying airmail services in 1922.