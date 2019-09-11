Airliner World – October 2019 Preview

Hello and welcome to your preview of the October 2019 edition of Airliner World: A KLM at 100 special! The editorial team have compiled some of their highlights from the latest issue:

Global Airline Guide (Pt 1)

A FREE 24-PAGE Global Airline Guide. In this authoritative pull-out supplement, we analyse market trends, airline traffic, alliances, start-ups and failures as well as aircraft orders and deliveries, offering a concise reference source detailing the global airline fleet. In total, more than 1,800 carriers from almost 200 countries are covered, with data kindly supplied by airline intelligence specialist ch-aviation. Part one features airlines from Afghanistan to Norway, illustrated with stunning imagery of take offs, landings and everything in between. Be sure to keep a look out for part two (Oman – Zimbabwe) which will be included free with the November 2019 issue of Airliner World.

A Century of Innovation

To celebrate the Dutch flag carrier’s 100th birthday, we turn back the clock to 1919 to chart the pioneering spirit of its founders who helped build one of the most enduring names in commercial aviation. We also chronicle the carrier’s introduction of jet aircraft and analyse the role the Boeing 747 has played in developing its global network, before looking to the future and the bold steps KLM is taking towards a more sustainable future.

A Very British Flagship

British Airways has used its first Airbus A350-1000 to reveal its latest business class product. Billed as Club Suite, it represents the most radical overhaul of its premium offering in almost two decades. Highlights from the Collins Aerospace Super Diamond-variant include direct-aisle access, a sliding door for greater privacy and flat-bed seats. Airliner World was on board one of the jet’s first revenue flights to put it to the test.

Cargo in the Amazon

Colombia is a country that has been blessed with a fascinating history and beautiful scenery, but it has also been plagued by crime, corruption and drug cartels. Huge improvements are turning the country into an up-and-coming tourism destination, even for aviation enthusiasts, as we discover first-hand during a flight on a 75-year-old Douglas DC-3.

Dorset Day Trippers

They were the days when you could leave the comfort of your own home in the morning, visit the Great Pyramid of Giza or the Valley of the Kings and climb into your own bed that same evening before telling the neighbours all about it the next day. The escapades, organised through Bournemouth-based Bath Travel, were made possible using just a single aircraft; initially an ageing BAe 146 and later a Boeing 737. We reflect on the fascinating history of this holiday pioneer.

Qantas Talks Sustainability

With the company aiming to be one of the leaders in sustainable aviation, carving out a path for others to follow, we speak with Andrew Parker, Qantas’ group executive, government, industry, international and sustainability, to discover how the Australian flag carrier is tackling the tough but critically important issue head-on.

Stimulation Through Simulation

Before pilots can take to the skies at the control of an aircraft carrying hundreds of passengers, they spend hours flying – all without travelling a single nautical mile. This has been made possible thanks to cutting edge technology, with aspiring pilots learning their craft in advanced flight simulators so true to life that it is easy to forget that you’re not at 35,000ft. We join the team at CAE in Burgess Hill to learn more.

A Snow and Ice Adventure

Andrew Pearce’s expedition to Antarctica has reached Punta Arenas in Southern Chile via a stop in Santiago and a return trip to Easter Island. We now join him for the final leg of his journey across the infamous Drake Passage to the breathtaking scenery of the South Shetland islands.

The Unpredictable Enemy

Volcanoes are a brooding tour de force that can unleash formidable problems for aviation and life itself during any eruption. Ash clouds forming during volcanic eruptions can seriously damage critical aircraft systems. The enormous disruption such ash clouds can cause aviation was widely felt by the eruption of Eyjafjallajökull in Iceland in April 2010. The event had a huge impact on Europe’s aviation industry with 104,000 flights were cancelled over eight days, meaning ten million passengers were unable to board their flights. Satu Dahl reports on the commercial impact of this natural phenomenon.

Finally, we bring you our comprehensive coverage of worldwide news, alongside our regular sections covering the latest commercial aircraft acquisitions, up-to-date accident reports and developments from the world of aviation training and MROs.

CLICK HERE TO BUY YOUR COPY