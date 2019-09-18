Comlux Signs for Additional ACJ320

Photo: Airbus

Comlux is to acquire an additional ACJ320neo, taking its firm orders for the type to four. The deal reaffirms the Swiss VIP and charter operator’s commitment to the type as its largest single customer. While no engine choice has been confirmed, it is likely the aircraft will be powered by CFM LEAP-1A engines in line with the carrier’s other NEO aircraft.

Benoit Defforge, Airbus Corporate Jets president said: “Time-saving comfort and aircraft availability are vital in the corporate jet world, and our airliner heritage enables us to deliver more of these with the ACJ320neo Family than anyone else plus the benefit of unbeatable life-cycle costs.”

Richard Gaona, Comlux chairman and CEO, added: “Airbus and Comlux have both made a business out of setting new standards, of which the ACJ320neo and our growing fleet of them are the latest examples. We are already the largest customer for ACJ320neo Family aircraft, all powered by the new CFM International LEAP-1A engine. Together with our extensive outfitting experience, plus four NEO cabins booked for completion at our centre in Indianapolis, we are in a leading position.”

The company has now ordered a total of 20 Airbus corporate jets, of which 15 are for A320 Family aircraft. Its first ACJ320neo, 9H-NEW (c/n 8638), was handed over in March.

Corporate jet orders and commitments for A320neo Family-derived aircraft now total 15.