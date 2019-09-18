Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Fiji Airways’ First A350 Breaks Cover

Published: September 18th, 2019

 

The maiden Airbus A350-900 for Fiji Airways has been rolled out of the paint shop in Toulouse wearing the livery of its future operator. It is the first of two examples to be leased from Dubai Aerospace Enterprises and will be configured with a two-class cabin accommodating 301 economy class passengers, with 33 lie-flat seats in business class.

The manufacturer has stated that the aircraft will now “now proceed to the final phase of the assembly process, with the installation of engines followed by ground and flight tests, before delivery to Fiji Airways in Q4”. This is in line with the carrier’s planned introduction of the type on services from its Nadi base to Los Angeles and Sydney on six weekly and daily bases respectively, beginning January 1.

The carrier uses a mixed Airbus-Boeing fleet comprising six A330s and five 737s. Two of its US-built aircraft, a pair of 737 MAX 8s, are presently stored, while another is parked at Grant County Airport, Washington, pending the type’s return to service. (Photo Airbus)

 

