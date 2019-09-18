Fiji Airways’ First A350 Breaks Cover

The maiden Airbus A350-900 for Fiji Airways has been rolled out of the paint shop in Toulouse wearing the livery of its future operator. It is the first of two examples to be leased from Dubai Aerospace Enterprises and will be configured with a two-class cabin accommodating 301 economy class passengers, with 33 lie-flat seats in business class.

The manufacturer has stated that the aircraft will now “now proceed to the final phase of the assembly process, with the installation of engines followed by ground and flight tests, before delivery to Fiji Airways in Q4”. This is in line with the carrier’s planned introduction of the type on services from its Nadi base to Los Angeles and Sydney on six weekly and daily bases respectively, beginning January 1.

Fresh from our paint shop! @FijiAirways is set to become the 1st airline in the Pacific region to fly the #A350! We’re thrilled to show Fiji’s style & spirit on the A350 with its elegant livery – coming soon! #BulaA350 #LongRangeLeader https://t.co/Mi4HuPUiLu — Airbus (@Airbus) September 12, 2019

The carrier uses a mixed Airbus-Boeing fleet comprising six A330s and five 737s. Two of its US-built aircraft, a pair of 737 MAX 8s, are presently stored, while another is parked at Grant County Airport, Washington, pending the type’s return to service. (Photo Airbus)