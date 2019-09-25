Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Continue
Home News First Kazakh A321LR

First Kazakh A321LR

Published: September 25th, 2019

 

Air Astana has become the maiden operator of the Airbus A321LR in Russia and the CIS, accepting its first of seven examples on lease from Air Lease Corporation. The Pratt & Whitney PW1100G-powered jet is the fourth A321neo variant operated by the airline, but the first long-range example.

The jet, which accommodates 166 in a two-class configuration, will be deployed on the carrier’s European and Asian routes. It features 150 Economy class seats and 16 Business class lie-flat beds.

Air Astana operates a 16-strong all-Airbus fleet comprising six A320s, four A321s, and three examples each of their respective NEO variants. (Photo Airbus)

Posted in News Tagged with: , , , ,

KEY PUBLISHING TITLES

General Information

NEVER MISS AN ISSUE...

Our Instant Issue Service sends you an email whenever a new issue of Airliner World is out. SAVE ON QUEUES - FREE P&P

AVIATION FORUM

SHOP