First Kazakh A321LR

Air Astana has become the maiden operator of the Airbus A321LR in Russia and the CIS, accepting its first of seven examples on lease from Air Lease Corporation. The Pratt & Whitney PW1100G-powered jet is the fourth A321neo variant operated by the airline, but the first long-range example.

The jet, which accommodates 166 in a two-class configuration, will be deployed on the carrier’s European and Asian routes. It features 150 Economy class seats and 16 Business class lie-flat beds.

Air Astana operates a 16-strong all-Airbus fleet comprising six A320s, four A321s, and three examples each of their respective NEO variants. (Photo Airbus)