First Look: AirAsia’s Colourful New A321neo

Published: September 11th, 2019

 

Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia has offered a sneak peak of its upcoming Airbus A321neo. During a short video posted to the carrier’s social media channels, the new jet is seen in the Airbus paintshop receiving a radical multi-colour look featuring bright yellow, blue and purple. The tailfin appears to retain AirAsia’s signature red brand, complete with brushstroke logo.

The airline describes the new narrowbody as “the new backbone of our operations as we continue to make flying affordable for everyone”.

The preview follows the announcement at the Paris International Airshow in June where the airline said it would upsize its future Airbus single-aisle fleet, converting 253 orders for the A320neo to the larger A321neo version. The move resulted in AirAsia becoming the world’s largest customer for the type. In total, the Kuala Lumpur-basd firm has placed orders for 592 A320 Family examples. Following the upsizing, the carrier’s backlog with the European manufacturer includes 353 of the larger narrowbody variant.

