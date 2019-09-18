First Look: Azul Accepts Maiden E195-E2

Embraer has handed over an initial E195-E2 to launch customer Azul during a ceremony at the manufacturer’s São José dos Campos facility. The carrier, which has taken the jet on lease from AerCap, holds firm orders for 51 examples of the airliner – the largest commercial aircraft ever produced by the Brazilian manufacturer.

Configured in a single class layout seating 136 economy class passengers, the Pratt & Whitney PW1900G-powered jet offers an additional 18 seats when compared with the E195-E1. Azul currently fields 57 examples of the earlier variant.

Leading the efficiency standards on single aisle jet market up to 150 seats, the #Embraer #E195E2 had an unforgettable celebration last night to mark the delivery to @AerCapNV and @azulinhasaereas. #EmbraerStories #Embraer50 pic.twitter.com/ehBt3LvWLI — Embraer (@embraer) September 13, 2019

David Neeleman, Azul’s founder and chairman of the board said: “Over the last 10 years Azul revolutionized the Brazilian aviation market. We have helped to double the domestic market by providing service to regions, cities and communities that have never had service before, all thanks to the Embraer E195-E1 aircraft. Now with the E195-E2 we are ready to launch the next chapter in Brazilian aviation. We could not be [prouder] to bring this Brazilian aircraft, built with Brazilian technology and innovation to the Brazilian skies. The E2 represents the next significant step in Azul’s fleet transformation, further powering our margin expansion story well into the years to come.”

Embraer has also received commitments for the E195-E2 from Binter Canarias, Nigerian carrier Air Peace and KLM.