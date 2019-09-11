Gulf Air Goes Retro for 70th Anniversary

The next Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner for Gulf Air, A9C-FG (c/n 39986), has been painted in a retro livery similar to that worn by the carrier’s Vickers VC10s, Lockheed L-1011 TriStars and Boeing 767s. Adorning the twin-aisle jet’s rear fuselage are markings celebrating the airline’s 70th anniversary and promoting the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Eagle-eyed enthusiasts perched around the Paine Field perimeter caught the 1970s-inspired airliner positioning in from Portland, Oregon, after a visit to the paintshop:

Gulf Air 787-9 A9C-FG back from painting in Portland.

This special livery celebrates Gulf Air’s 70th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/EzvNTY0STa — Jennifer Schuld (@JenSchuld) August 27, 2019

The Rolls-Royce Trent 1000-powered jet has been configured in the same 278-seat, two-class configuration as the six which have already been delivered to the Bahraini flag carrier. It plans to receive 21 examples of the mid-sized Dreamliner, of which five will be leased from DAE Capital.