Gulf Air Goes Retro for 70th Anniversary

Published: September 11th, 2019

 

The next Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner for Gulf Air, A9C-FG (c/n 39986), has been painted in a retro livery similar to that worn by the carrier’s Vickers VC10s, Lockheed L-1011 TriStars and Boeing 767s. Adorning the twin-aisle jet’s rear fuselage are markings celebrating the airline’s 70th anniversary and promoting the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Eagle-eyed enthusiasts perched around the Paine Field perimeter caught the 1970s-inspired airliner positioning in from Portland, Oregon, after a visit to the paintshop:

https://twitter.com/KPAE_Spotter/status/1166461894523154432

The Rolls-Royce Trent 1000-powered jet has been configured in the same 278-seat, two-class configuration as the six which have already been delivered to the Bahraini flag carrier. It plans to receive 21 examples of the mid-sized Dreamliner, of which five will be leased from DAE Capital.

